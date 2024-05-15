Waranivalu and Shankar recovers

[Source: OFC VIA PHOTOTEK]

The only serious injury concern for Rewa ahead of its second OFC Men’s Champions League match today is Inosi Matanisiga.

This has been confirmed by coach Rodeck Singh.

Matanisiga didn’t finish the match against Auckland City on Sunday.

However, Singh says there’s good news about Tevita Waranivalu and Delon Shankar.

“So far the injury concerns are not many, the physio is working on Inosi Matanisiga, against Auckland City he was heavily strapped and then he was subbed off later into the second half so we are still keeping a tab on him, apart from that Tevita has recovered, Delon Shankar has recovered and is a plus point for us.”

Rewa will play Solomon Warriors at 1pm today in Tahiti.