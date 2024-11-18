Wara in mixed emotions after draw with New Caledonia

[Source: OFC Media via Trevor Mallen Photography]

Fiji Bula Boys defender Scott Wara described his team’s 1-1 draw with New Caledonia in the Oceania World Cup qualifiers as a “bittersweet” outcome.

Although the draw secured Fiji’s place in the semi-finals, Wara and his teammates felt they deserved a win.

A defensive lapse led to a costly goal, leaving the team reflecting on missed opportunities.

“A bit of a bittersweet feeling, to be honest. We thought we deserved three points and, unfortunately, we gave away a pretty cheap goal—something that we’ve trained for as well, which makes it even more disappointing.”



[Source: OFC Media via Trevor Mallen Photography]

Despite the frustrations, Wara acknowledged the team’s resilience in making it through a tough match and is hopeful for a stronger performance in the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will be held in New Zealand in March next year.