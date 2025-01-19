Villa's Watkins makes Arsenal suffer once again

[Source: Reuters]

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins proved a thorn in Arsenal’s side yet again as he completed his side’s comeback with the equaliser in a 2-2 draw that damaged the London club’s Premier League title hopes this morning.

Arsenal were on course to erase the memory of last season’s home defeat by Villa — the last time they lost in the league at The Emirates — when Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz scored from close range either side of halftime.

Victory would have put Arsenal back to four points behind leaders Liverpool but Villa burst into life when Youri Tielemans headed them a lifeline on the hour and Watkins met a Matty Cash cross with a volley to level eight minutes later.

It set up a frantic finale in which Arsenal thought they had won it when Mikel Merino’s effort deflected off Havertz into the net but it was ruled out for handball against the German.

Arsenal are on 44 points to Liverpool’s 50 having also played one more game. Villa moved up a place to seventh.

It was England striker Watkins who scored a sublime goal in April to seal a 2-0 Villa win that ultimately proved fatal for Arsenal’s hopes of catching Manchester City in the title race.

His goal on Saturday could have an equally damaging impact on Arsenal’s chase of Liverpool and fans of the north London club might be sick of the sight of him.