Vardy leads Leicester to 2-2 comeback draw against Brighton

[Source: Reuters]

Leicester City came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium, thanks to late goals by captain Jamie Vardy and winger Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Brighton looked on course to win their first away Premier League game at Leicester but had to settle for just a point that moved them up to seventh place in the table, while the promoted hosts are 16th place on 14 points.

Vardy, 37, sparked a comeback when he netted in the 86th minute by brilliantly finishing a deflected pass from Jamaica international De Cordova-Reid into the bottom right corner to reduce Leicester’s deficit.

Article continues after advertisement

De Cordova-Reid scored a goal of his own in added time to level things up to the delight of the home fans when he tapped in Vardy’s square pass, ensuring new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy remains unbeaten so far.

Vardy, 37, sparked a comeback when he netted in the 86th minute by brilliantly finishing a deflected pass from Jamaica international De Cordova-Reid into the bottom right corner to reduce Leicester’s deficit.

De Cordova-Reid scored a goal of his own in added time to level things up to the delight of the home fans when he tapped in Vardy’s square pass, ensuring new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy remains unbeaten so far.

Right back Tariq Lamptey had given the visitors the lead in the 37th minute with a spectacular left-footed strike, curling the ball into the far top corner from outside the box after cutting inside following a clever pass from Pervis Estupinan.

Winger Yankuba Minteh doubled that lead in the 79th minute after Brighton had spurned a couple of chances.

Brighton forward Joao Pedro had failed to convert a cross from Lamptey in the first half, volleying wide of the left post from about 10 metres out. Striker Evan Ferguson had also squared the ball to Kaoru Mitoma but the winger curled it over the bar.

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen was hardly called into action until the 44th minute when he dived full stretch to push wide a powerful header by unmarked fullback James Justin.

Brighton head coach Fabian Huerzeler made no excuses for the missed opportunity for his south-coast side who had looked comfortable for the majority of the game.