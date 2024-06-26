Vanuatu crowd won’t affect us: Krishna

Fiji men’s football captain Roy Krishna says they are unfazed by the prospect of facing a large and supportive home crowd against their host opponent Vanuatu in tomorrow’s OFC Mens Nations Cup semi-final.

He says they are used to it and it will be just another day on the field doing what they love.

Krishna adds they cannot let this factor distract them, as they have a clear goal to achieve.

“It’s nothing new for us, we have played in Vanuatu and we know the crowd. Not only in Vanuatu, in Solomon Islands, PNG so we know how passionate they are when it comes to football but look we know this environment and we are going to focus on ourselves because that’s what we have been doing.”

He says they will keep their focus on themselves and on what they want to achieve which is their first ever final in the competition.

The Digicel Bula Boys will play against Vanuatu at 4pm tomorrow.

In the first semi-final, New Zealand faces Tahiti at 12pm.

The final will be held on Sunday at 4pm at VFF Freshwater Stadium in Vanuatu.