Valevou stuns Nadi

Epeli Valevou was the saviour for the Security System Management Inc / Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri side as they held Nadi 1-all in the first game of the Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

As the Esy Kool Air Conditioning Nadi football side thought they had taken out the three points, Velevou sneaked in to equalise in additional time.

Nadi veteran William Valentine opened the scoring in the 27th minute from the penalty spot after Ratu Tulivou was brought down inside the penalty box by Tailevu Naitasiri’s Evander Nasova.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadi will now play Labasa tomorrow at 5pm while Tailevu Naitasiri will face Rewa at 3pm.

In the second match of day one, Navua will take on Ba followed by Suva vs Lautoka at 5:30pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of all Fiji FACT games on Mirchi FM.