Valevou leads Rewa to win

Striker Epeli Valevou was the hero the Extra Supermarket Rewa FC side after scoring a brace of goals in their 2-1 win over Extra Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori this afternoon.

Valevou scored a goal in each half, much to the delight of the home fans.

Netani Suluka netted the lone goal for the Babasiga Lions in the opening spell.

The win sees the Delta Tigers acquire three points, moving them to the top of the Digicel Fiji Premier League points table.