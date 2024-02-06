Underdog tag for Rewa

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The unforgiving weather and poor ground conditions has not deterred Rewa FC one bit ahead of its OFC Champions League national playoffs against Lautoka FC this week.

Coach Rodick Singh says the Delta Tigers are taking every challenge in both hands in their quest to secure a spot in the OFC Champions League against the best teams in the region.

Singh says the team was able to get a preview of what they will be up against, as they watched Lautoka defeat Ba in the Champion versus Champion Series last week, particularly with strikers Saula Waqa and Sairusi Nalaubu leading the Blues charge.

“Lautoka is a really good team now under Babs Khan, who is an experienced coach and who definitely knows how to win. Seeing them play, they are a team that looks really good, prepared to play us. Surely you see Saula Waqa and Sairusi Nalaubu have already started to score. So they are in the mood to play and we are behind them as we have not played any competitive 90 minutes, so we will have to battle that, the first rusty 45 minutes.”



Rewa FC will take on Lautoka FC in the first leg of the OFC Champions League national playoff at 3pm on Thursday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The return leg will be held on Sunday at Churchill Park at the same time.



The winning team will qualify for the OFC Champions League in Tahiti on May 15th-28th.

You can listen to the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.