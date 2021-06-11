Home

Football

Ukraine earn first win in Euro 2020

| @BBCWorld
June 18, 2021 4:14 am

Ukraine bounced back from their opening defeat at Euro 2020 as they held on to beat tournament debutants North Macedonia 2-1 in an entertaining encounter in Bucharest.

The win means Ukraine is still in the running of six successive European Championship defeats to remain in contention in Group C.

Captain Andriy Yarmolenko capitalized on poor defending from a corner after 28 minutes, before the West Ham forward’s pass set up Roman Yaremchuk to give them an early 2-nil lead.

North Macedonia was a much-improved side in second-half lifeline and managed to put on goal through Ezgjan Alioski.

