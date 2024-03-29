UEFA to consider concerns over Euro 2024 squad size

[Source: Reuters]

UEFA will listen to national team managers’ concerns over squad size for the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany, European football’s governing body said.

A return to the pre-Covid-19 23-player limit had been confirmed by UEFA, after it was increased to 26 for Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022, and coaches have voiced their concerns.

During the recent international window, England coach Gareth Southgate and Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman spoke about the issue.

Southgate has said that he will name an extended initial squad, and is hopeful of a reversal of UEFA’s decision.

The deadline for the submission of squad lists to UEFA is June 7. The tournament begins on June 14.

The Asian Football Confederation increased the squad limit from 23 to 26 for the Asian Cup which began in January this year. The African Cup of Nations, which also kicked off in January, had a squad limit of 27.