U16 championship next for Vakaloloma

[Source: Aliana Vakaloloma / hudl]

A week after representing the country at the FIFA Women’s Under-20 World Cup in Colombia, 15-year-old Aliana Vakaloloma is back in Fiji to play for the Junior Kulas in the OFC under-16 championship.

The US-based goalkeeper will be joined by 2 other players from the Under-20 World Cup, Elesi Tabunase and Asenaca Naio.

Fiji under-16 coach, Marika Rodu says he is expecting the 3 girls to boost the team in today’s match against the Cook Islands.

“They come in, they boost the morale of the team. But in terms of the performance, we still need to manage them.”

He adds that they will be looking to cheer her niece on at home when Fiji faces Cook Islands at the HFC Bank Stadium.