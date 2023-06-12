U-15 academy next stepping stone for Fiji FA

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association has laid the groundwork for a bright future by taking another step forward in developing the sport in the country.

Fiji FA is planning to have an Under 15 academy in Ba.

According to Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel, this will be located where the high-performance centre is.

“We’ll get the parents’ consent and everything and they’ll be schooling in Ba and be full-time in the high-performance academy and this is the next stepping stone.”

Patel adds the academy will be ideal for preparing footballers for the U-17 World Cup, which will now be held annually rather than biannually.

He says the time at the academy will also be used for team bonding and for coaches to get to know their players better.