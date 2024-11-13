Two tough matches ahead of Fiji AFL Men’s

[Source: AFL Fiji / Facebook]

The Fiji Men’s AFL side will be facing two tough opponents next weekend at the 2024 AFL Pacific Cup.

Fiji will be going up against AFL powerhouses Papua New Guinea and New Zealand, and captain Isimeli Naqaravatu is wary of these teams.

Naqaravatu is adamant Fiji has what it takes to give them a run.

“It’s going to be a tough competition for us, for these two teams, PNG and New Zealand. We’ve been preparing well, and we’re putting our focus on these two games.”

The Fiji Men’s will face the PNG Mosquitos next Tuesday at 4 pm, before taking on New Zealand Falcons at 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

Our side will leave for Australia on Saturday.