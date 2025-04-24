Two matches for Lautoka and Rewa FC this week

The Extra Premier League resumes this week, with Lautoka FC and Rewa FC facing a demanding schedule of two matches each.

Rewa has only played one game so far, a 1-1 draw against Labasa back in February as the team was away representing Fiji in the OFC Men’s Champions League.

Consequently, Rewa FC is now confronted with a compressed schedule of previously postponed matches in the lead-up to the Fiji FACT tournament.

This week’s EPL action commences tomorrow with a match between Lautoka FC and Rewa FC, scheduled for 6:00 PM at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

On Sunday, several matches are scheduled across the nation.

Nadroga will play against Nasinu at 1:00 PM at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Navua will face Tavua at 3:00 PM at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbour.

Also at 3:00 PM, Nadi will play Labasa at King Charles Park in Nadi, Suva will go against Rewa at 3:00 PM at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while, Ba will play against Lautoka at 3:00 PM at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

