Trials to begin for U-16 football squad

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

A series of trials have been set up nationwide to identify players representing Fiji to the OFC Under-16 Football Championship this year in Tahiti.

National Under-16 coach and Fiji Football Association Head of Talent Development Sunil Kumar says the trials will provide an opportunity for players to demonstrate their skills in front of coaches and selectors.

Kumar says based on the performances during the trials and evaluation camps, a panel of coaches and selectors will choose the final squad of Digicel Fiji Under-16 boys.

He adds once a 22-member squad is finalized, the players will undergo rigorous training sessions to prepare for the regional meet.

The first trial will be held today at Sangam College in Nadi at 5pm with other trials to be held later in Navua, Suva, Ba, Nadroga and Labasa.

The OFC Under-16 Football Championship will be held in Tahiti between July 28th and August 10, featuring eight nations.

Fiji is pooled with New Zealand, Vanuatu and the Cook Islands.

The winner of the competition will represent the region to the 2025 FIFA Under-17 Men’s World Cup.