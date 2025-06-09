Travel ban on striker Moses for one year

Joe Moses

Suva FC will be without their star striker and the highest goal scorer of the 2025 BiC Fiji FACT, Joe Moses, for the remainder of the season.

Moses has been sent back to Vanuatu after overstaying his visa in Fiji.

FBC Sports confirmed the situation with the Fiji Immigration Department, which stated that Moses was issued a notice to depart on June 20th.

He will be unable to return to Fiji for one year, as per the travel ban notice.

This means Suva FC will compete in this weekend’s Battle of the Giants tournament without their key forward.

Suva President Nitin Singh says that even without Moses, there are capable strikers in the team’s lineup who can step in and fill the position.

Suva is set to open its Battle of the Giants campaign against Nadi on Friday at 12 pm.

They will then play Navua at 11 am on Saturday, before facing Rewa at 2 pm on Sunday.

