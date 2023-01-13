Tonga next for Fiji U17

Fiji Under-17 coach Sunil Kumar was content with how his boys performed against Samoa last night in their first OFC U-17 match but he says there’s more room for improvements.

The Baby Bula Boys defeated the visitors 3-0 in wet conditions at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fiji took a 1-0 lead through a William Khan goal in the first half before Prashant Kumar and Vinayak Rao struck in the second spell.

Kumar says the first few minutes was shaky but the team settled after scoring the first goal.

“They gave a tough battle to us. I would say my boys stuck to the plan, they were a bit nervous in the beginning but the end was good. It was a positive result, that’s what we came for so, hats off to the boys.”

Kumar adds they’ll get back to the drawing board and assess the areas that needs work as well as injuries.

Australia-based Ibraheem Afazal was named the player of the match.

The Baby Bula Boys will face Tonga in its next pool match next Wednesday.