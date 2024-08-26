Tonga FC to play Ba and Nadi

The Tonga national football team [Source: Tonga Football/Facebook]

The Tonga national football team is set to ignite the pitch in Fiji with a thrilling tour ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026-OFC Qualifiers.

These matches are crucial for Tonga as they fine-tune their strategy for the World Cup qualifiers, while Nadi and Ba seize the chance to gauge their skills against top international competition.

For the local clubs, it’s a great opportunity to sharpen their game and adjust their tactics in preparation for the upcoming rounds of the Digicel Fiji Premier League 2024.

Fans can expect some quality football and fierce competition as both sides look to make a statement on the field.

The action starts on Wednesday at 7pm when Nadi hosts Tonga at Prince Charles Park.

The excitement continues on Saturday at 3pm, as Tonga squares off against Ba at Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.