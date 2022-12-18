The key in Argentina’s revival

[Source: Selección Argentina/Twitter]

Unified, revitalized and with key players in form, Argentina head into the final in rude health with many tipping them for the World Cup title.

Lionel Scaloni, appointed shortly after the 2018 World Cup, has moulded a balanced and industrious team that efficiently couples discipline with flair.

There was familiar frustration at the outset of Scaloni’s reign when a 2019 Copa America semi-final was lost to Brazil but in the same competition last year, Scaloni and Messi finally, obtained the hardware they craved.

Argentina have ominously moved through the gears and, in the view of former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, profited from essentially participating in a knockout tournament since their second game.

Their fearless young striker, Julian Alvarez, has four goals to add to Messi’s five while there is imagination and intelligence in abundance from Alexis Mac Allister.

The midfield trio of Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul and Leandro Paredes provide brains, legs, thrust and knowhow.

Argentina have rediscovered the art of winning and Messi is in the goals and on a mission.

[Source: FIFA]