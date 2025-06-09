Teenage prodigy set for first BOG with Navua

Gus Danford.

Fifteen-year-old Gus Danford, Navua FC’s youngest midfielder, is taking one step at a time to prove his worth in the Football Arena as he prepares himself for his maiden Battle of the Giants tournament.

The talented Namosi native carries a rich footballing lineage, being the son of former Navua stalwart William Danford and cousin to ex-Navua captain Thomas Dunn.

Danford says he began his football journey at a remarkably young age, with his father instilling the fundamentals of the game.

As he grew, his cousin, Dunn, became a guiding figure, mentoring him through the complexities of the sport.

His promising talent was first identified during the U-16 league by former Navua coach Saiyad Ali, who quickly recognized Danford’s readiness for the intensity of the big league.

The youngster soon made his senior debut for Navua just two weeks ago, featuring in their match against Nasinu.

While he also excels at the secondary school level, representing Vashist Muni College’s U17 and U15 teams in the Southern Zone Secondary Schools’ playoffs, Danford acknowledges the big leap to professional football.

He describes school-level play as less pressured, while the Premier League offers a completely different level of exposure and challenge.

Navua FC faces a demanding schedule at the BOG. Their campaign begins against Rewa at 4pm next Friday, followed by a clash with Suva at 11am on Saturday, before concluding their pool matches against Nadi at 10am on Sunday.

