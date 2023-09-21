Tavua football relegated

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Tavua football has been relegated to the senior division and will be replaced by Nasinu in the premier level next season.

Despite a match in hand, the Gold Town Boys have learned their fate having not won a game so far in the Digicel Fiji Premier League this season.

They played 17 matches in which they drew seven and lost 10.

The Shalen Lal-coached side will face Rewa FC in its final DFPL match on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Meanwhile, Lautoka just needs a point to win this year’s DFPL title or hopes Ba beats Rewa tomorrow at 7 p.m.

The DFPL will conclude on Sunday with three exciting matches.

Lautoka will face Navua at Churchill Park, and Suva will host Ba at Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

Both matches will start at 3 pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Lautoka vs Navua clash on Mirchi FM.