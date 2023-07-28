Tailevu Naitasiri holds Labasa

A determined Tailevu Naitasiri football team held Labasa 1-all in the Digicel Fiji Premier League match at Subrail Park.

Both teams were locked at nil-all at the breather.

One DFPL match will take place tomorrow between Ba and Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy, Ba (Ground 1) at 3pm while three games will be held on Sunday.

Tavua will face table leaders Lautoka at Fiji FA Academy, Ground 1 in Ba at 2pm, Rewa FC will take on Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm, while Suva will host Navua at the HFC Bank Stadium at the same time.