Tailevu Naitasiri crowned Viti Levu zone champions

Source: FFA / Facebook

Tailevu Naitasiri FC has secured the Extra Senior League Viti Levu Zone title after a dominant campaign.

that saw them win eight of their nine matches.

The team won eight of their matches and lost only one, finishing comfortably at the top of the table.

Article continues after advertisement

Northland Tailevu finished in second place with 14 points, while Lami FC was third with eight points.

Rakiraki FC finished at the bottom of the table with just five points.

As the Viti Levu Zone champions, Tailevu Naitasiri will now play in the promotion playoff.

They will face the winner of the Vanua Levu Zone in a home-and-away series, with the winning team advancing to the Extra Premier League 2026.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.