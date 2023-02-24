Tahioa and Rewa duo in Solomon Islands squad

Suva’s Marlon Tahioa, Rewa duo Alvin Hou and Atkin Kaua are part of the Solomon Islands squad

Suva’s Marlon Tahioa and Rewa duo Atkin Kaua and Alvin Hou are part of the Solomon Islands squad to the International friendly matches that will be held in Fiji.

Coach Felipe Vega-Arango has included the three in his 31 member provincial squad for the tournament that starts next week in Lautoka.

Tahioa was in action for Suva against Rewa in last night’s OFC Champions League National Play-Off.

Kaua and Hou featured for Rewa during the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series also against the Whites.

Solomon Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu and the Digicel Fiji Football Under-20 side will face off in the four-team friendly.