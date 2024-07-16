Switzerland's Shaqiri retires from international football

[Source: Reuters]

Former Bayern Munich and Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri, has called time on his international career after representing his country for 14 years.

During his career with Switzerland, Shaqiri played in 125 matches and scored 32 goals.

He holds the record as the only Swiss player to compete in seven major tournaments, starting from the World Cup in 2010 to Euro 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

At the age of 32, Shaqiri recently participated in Euro 2024, where Switzerland reached the quarter-finals before exiting the competition.

Besides his international career, Shaqiri has had successful spells with clubs like FC Basel, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool, where he won league titles in Switzerland, Germany, and England respectively.

Since 2022, Shaqiri has been playing for the Major League Soccer team Chicago Fire.