Suva in same pool with OFC champs

Fiji’s representative to the OFC Champions League Suva is in a tough pool.

The pools were drawn in New Zealand today and the Whites are in group A with defending champion New Zealand’s Auckland City, Solomon Warriors and Lupe Ole Solaga of Samoa.

In pool B are Ifira Black Bird, Hekari United, AS Pirae and Tiga Sport

Suva qualified for the OFC League after a crucial 2-1 victory against Rewa at the HFC Bank Stadium last month.

The OFC Champions League will be held in Vanuatu in May.