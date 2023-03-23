Suva in same pool with OFC champs

Fiji’s representative to the OFC Champions League Suva is in a tough pool.
The pools were drawn in New Zealand today and the Whites are in group A with defending champion New Zealand’s Auckland City, Solomon Warriors and Lupe Ole Solaga of Samoa.
In pool B are Ifira Black Bird, Hekari United, AS Pirae and Tiga Sport
Suva qualified for the OFC League after a crucial 2-1 victory against Rewa at the HFC Bank Stadium last month.
The OFC Champions League will be held in Vanuatu in May.
