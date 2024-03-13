Suva FC coach resigns

Nigel Khan

Flick Suva FC coach Nigel Khan has today resigned from his position as head coach just after four rounds of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Nigel took a leave of absence after the first round of the competition.

He was expected to return in round five against Nasinu in three weeks but has tendered his resignation this morning.

In the last two rounds, Suva President Intiaz Khan has been looking after the team in Nigel’s absence.

The Suva President confirms receiving Nigel’s resignation letter.

“I’ve received the email, I’ve responded to it and any update after the meeting.”

Intiaz says they will hold a meeting this week or early next week with the executives to discuss the situation further.

Round five of DFPL will be held on the first week of next month.