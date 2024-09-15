Suva crushes Nadroga in dominant display

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Suva dominated Nadroga with a commanding 4-0 victory in Round 16 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori this afternoon.

Suva opened the scoring early in the first half, through Merrill Nand, breaking through Nadroga’s defense and taking a 1-0 lead into the halftime break.

Nadroga fought hard to contain Suva’s relentless attacks but struggled to match the intensity and precision of their opponents.

In the second half, Suva’s dominance was undeniable, as they found the back of the net three more times.

Nadroga, despite showing moments of determination, was unable to counter Suva’s well-organized play.

The second-half goals from Bruce Hughes, Gagame Feni and Joe Moses sealed the game, leaving Nadroga without an answer to Suva’s superior teamwork and tactical execution.

Suva’s solid defense and clinical finishing were key factors in the victory.