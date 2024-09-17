Striker's signing turns Indonesian eyes on Roar

Indonesia striker Rafael Struick has signed with the Brisbane Roar. (AP PHOTO)

The Brisbane Roar will be banking on similar on-field impact from Indonesia striker Rafael Struick after his signing sent the A-League club’s social media following soaring.

The 21-year-old, who led Indonesia’s line in their country’s scoreless World Cup qualification draw with the Socceroos in Jakarta last week, was confirmed as the Roar’s latest acquisition on Monday night.

In less than 24 hours the club’s Instagram following has swelled from 69,000 to almost 100,000, a rise attributed to the fanatical Indonesian support base.

Article continues after advertisement

The post announcing Struik’s arrival dwarfed the engagements garnered by posts confirming high-profile pair Juan Mata and Douglas Costa to the Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC respectively.

“I’m happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started,” Struick said.

“Brisbane is a very big club, playing in a very strong competition.

“I’m excited to play in the A-League and make this move to the other side of the world to make a step outside of my comfort zone.

“I want to help the team as much as possible with my qualities; to score goals and provide assists.”

Struick scored a double, including the goal of the tournament, for Indonesia in this year’s under-23 Asian Cup quarter-final victory over South Korea.

They reached the semi-finals of a campaign that included a win against Australia.

The Netherlands-born talent, eligible for Indonesia through his Javanese grandmother, has made 14 appearances for the country’s senior team, coached by former Roar player Shin Tae-Yong.

Struick honed his trade in the Dutch youth system and has played for ADO Den Haag in the Netherlands’ second-tier since 2022.

The Roar’s A-League Men’s season begins against Auckland FC on October 19.