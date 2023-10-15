Strict penalties await drug policy violators at IDC

Mohammed Yusuf

Mohammed Yusuf, CEO of the Fiji Football Association, outlined strict protocols for players regarding mandatory drug testing.

Upon receiving lab results, a positive test will trigger a check against their database to ascertain if the player is a first-time offender.

Initial offenses will result in suspension and a fine of $500 for both the player and the association.

Additionally, the player must appear before the disciplinary committee to confirm the suspension.

Yusuf emphasizes that second or third-time offenses would incur more severe penalties.

Players or associations refusing testing will be treated as having tested positive, thereby facing stringent punishments.