Stallions gallop away with Premier title

Semesa Sacere’s remarkable performance painted a path to victory for Nadroga in the Premier division title clash at the Courts Inter District Championship in Suva.

Sacere’s brace secured a comfortable 4-1 win for Nadroga against Tavua, with Taniela Raubula contributing another goal for the Stallions.

Leisari Qalica also got on the scoresheet.

Taniela Raubula [left] celebrates after scoring for Nadroga]

Manasa Nawakula scored a penalty for Tavua.

Nadroga, boasting talents like goalkeeper Sakeo Taganeca, Waisea Tale, Tomasi Tuicakau, and Kalaveti Sivoi, established a firm hold on the match from the very beginning.

Tavua, despite the experience of veterans like Malakai Tiwa and Manasa Nawakula, couldn’t mount a substantial challenge, and time eventually ran out for them.