Solanke gets first England call-up in seven years

[Source: BBC]

Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke has been named in Lee Carsley’s England squad for this month’s Nations League matches against Greece and Finland.

It is the striker’s first call-up since he earned his only cap, a substitute appearance against Brazil in 2017 during his time at Liverpool.

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers is absent despite his fine start to the season, while Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, Tottenham playmaker James Maddison and Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze also miss out.

Article continues after advertisement

Kyle Walker, who has 90 England caps but was left out of Carsley’s first squad, has earned a recall, while Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham has been selected after missing September’s fixtures through injury.

Carsley made a strong start to his time as England interim manager with victories against Finland and the Republic of Ireland in September in the Nations League.

The Three Lions host Greece at Wembley on 10 October before playing Finland in Helsinki on 13 October.