Skipper adamant for a win

[Source: OFC Oceania Football/Facebook]

Digicel Fiji Baby Bula boys captain Maikah Dau believes his side has what it takes to secure a win against Tahiti in the OFC Under-16 Championship at 4pm today.

Dau says his side is looking for a win against the hosts and is adamant they have prepared well enough to walk away winners.

Not only does a win secures a spot in the finals for the side, but it also guarantees the side a spot in the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar next year.

“My expectations are nothing short of a win and the boys are ready go out in the field and show their potential and to win the semi-final and move on to the final.”

A win today will make the side the first under-16 national team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, etching their names in the football history books.

The Sunil Kumar coached side plays Tahiti in the second semi at 4pm Fiji Time while tournament favourites New Zealand meets New Caledonia in the first.