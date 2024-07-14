Singh urges players to step up

The players need to step up and start scoring goals.

These were the sentiments of Extra Supermarket Rewa FC head coach Rodeck Singh.

Singh emphasizes that they cannot afford to miss opportunities, especially with Extra Labasa currently leading the Digicel Fiji PremierLeague points table after their victory over Flick Hygiene Suva yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the players understand their situation and must fulfill their responsibility to win and reclaim the top spot.

“I think the performance last week wasn’t a bit but a major concern for me knowing the fact that we want to continue leading the DFPL stands and the way we are losing and missing out on goal scoring opportunities is another raising concern for our team”

Singh reiterates that he has been addressing this issue with the team daily and remains hopeful that the players will work together and improve.

Rewa will face Tailevu Naitasiri today at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Other DFPL games today also at the same time will see, Ba hosting Nasinu at the Fiji FA Academy, Nadi hosting Navua at Prince CharlesPark and Nadroga meeting Lautoka at Churchill Park.