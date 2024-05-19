Singh credits warrior Kautoga

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Veteran Samuela Kautoga has played an instrumental role in Rewa’s run to the semi-finals of the OFC Men’s Champions League in Tahiti.

Kautoga bagged a brace of goals for the Delta Tigers in the 3-2 win over Hekari United yesterday to close out Rewa’s group-stage fixtures in style.

Rewa coach Rodeck Singh says he will continue to lean on the leadership of players like Kautoga as they feature in their first-ever OFC Champions League semi-final appearance.

“He is a warrior for us, his age keeps rising but he continues to fight for us. The two goals he scored for us just reaffirms that he is a warrior for us.”



Kautoga picked up the Player-of-the-Match award yesterday for his efforts against Hekari United.

Rewa finished with seven points in Group A alongside defending champions Auckland City, which thumped Solomon Warriors 5-0 yesterday.



Auckland City and Rewa now await the remaining Group B fixtures today to discover their respective semi-final opponents.