Short recovery time ahead BOG

Football teams are treating last weekend’s Extra Premier League round of matches as a crucial build-up to the Battle of the Giants (BOG) tournament, set to kick off this week.

With no break before the major tournament, coaches are focusing on rapid recovery and well-planned training sessions afterwards.

Rewa’s assistant coach Priyant Mannu says his team will have a one-day recovery period, followed by two days of light training.

He adds that the team has been experimenting with new tactics over the past three weeks, and the positive results indicate their plan is working well.

“It’s time to recover; a few of our boys have injuries. So we’re going to see our we move forward and manage the team.”

In Labasa, host coach Alvin Chand shared similar thoughts regarding preparations for BOG week.

He says his team will thoroughly analyse their recent win against Navua to identify areas for improvement.

Meanwhile, the intense chase for the top position on the Extra Premier League ladder continues between Labasa and Rewa, with both teams separated by just a single point.

