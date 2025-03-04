Sherman focuses on performance over results for friendlies

[Source:: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Bula Boys have settled into their training camp at the Oceania Football Confederation Academy in Auckland and have commenced their preparations for a series of friendly matches this week.

Coach Rob Sherman says that training is progressing well, with players adapting to the team’s strategies with a strong work ethic.

He says that the team is in “decent shape” for their upcoming games but acknowledged that further progress would be made in the remaining weeks leading up to the World Cup Qualifiers.

In terms of their upcoming friendlies, Sherman adds that the friendly matches are not about winning or losing, but rather about assessing player progress.

“It’s a chance to play against organized teams and just to check the progress of the players. We shouldn’t get focused on the actual outcome. It’s the performance outcomes that we’re worried about and not the actual result.”



The Bula Boys are scheduled to play Auckland United tomorrow at Keith Hay Park 1, followed by match against Eastern Suburbs on Sunday.

The home side will play Wellington Phoenix next week in their last friendly.

These friendlies will serve as crucial preparation for the team’s upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

