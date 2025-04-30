Shedeur Sanders' Browns jersey ranks third in rookie sales

[Source: Reuters]

Just three days after being drafted by the Cleveland Browns, Shedeur Sanders’ No. 00 ranks as the third-best selling jersey among all NFL rookies.

Sanders, who has yet to be assigned an official number, trails only former Colorado teammate Travis Hunter (Jacksonville, No. 12) and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward (Tennessee, No. 1) on the list based on sales at the NFL Shop website.

Sanders already had a high profile before he was selected in the fifth round – No. 144 overall – by the Browns on Saturday. But the quarterback’s extended slide in the draft became conversation fodder for fans and non-fans alike – even President Donald Trump offered a social media take on Sanders’ predicament — and took Sanders’ Q rating to a new level.

Will anyone see Sanders play in a Browns jersey this season? That’s a question easier to answer once the franchise conducts its rookie workouts in May and mandatory mini-camp in June. He will be one of four healthy quarterbacks in camp – joining fellow draftee Dillon Gabriel, 40-year-old former Super Bowl winner Joe Flacco and offseason acquisition Kenny Pickett.

According to reports, here are the other rookie jerseys on the top 10 chart: Oakland Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Panthers wideout Tetairoa McMillan, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, Giants defensive end Abdul Carter, Packers receiver Matthew Golden, Colts tight end Tyler Warren and Bears tight end Colston Loveland.

Only Sanders was not selected in the first round.

