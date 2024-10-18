Seru praises Ba’s fighting spirit despite semi-final exit

RC Manubhai Ba coach Timoci Jim Seru praised his team’s effort despite their exit from the 2024 FMF IDC semifinals after a hard-fought tournament.

The 2023 IDC title holders faced a lot of pressure to perform but couldn’t convert key scoring opportunities during the tournament.

“I salute the boys for their wonderful performance. We motivated them to lift their game and tempo. We told them that if we wanted to qualify for the final, we needed to score goals, but unfortunately, we couldn’t. Still, they gave their best today,” he told FBC Sports.

Ba’s season had its ups and downs, with youth players coming in and some veteran players stepping away.

Seru acknowledged the challenges but appreciated the support they received from fans and supporters.

“Spectators really liked the way we played with Rewa, and even though we couldn’t pull through, the boys fought with great spirit. I’d like to thank the fans for coming and supporting the team,” he added.

The Ba coach added that while this season has come to an end, the team is already looking ahead and preparing for the next one.