Seru disappointed after shock loss

RC Manubhi Ba’s hopes of advancing in the FMF Inter-District Championship took a major hit after a surprising 1-0 defeat to Sigatoka Electric/Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Nadroga.

The defending champions struggled to find the back of the net, leaving them with just one point after two matches.

Coach Timoci Seru expressed his frustration but remains focused on their final group game.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are really disappointed with the result. The boys really tried their very best, but we couldn’t capitalise and equalise the score.”

Looking ahead, Seru urged his players to give their all in the upcoming match, treating it like a final.

Ba’s chances of advancing now depend on securing a crucial win against Rewa tomorrow, while Nadroga, fresh off this victory, could still fight for a semi-final spot.