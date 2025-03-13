Ronaldo withdraws from Brazilian FA presidential race

[Source: Reuters]

Brazilian soccer great Ronaldo said that he was pulling out of the race to be president of his country’s football association (CBF) on Wednesday after failing to gather enough support from regional federations to present a candidacy.

The 48-year-old, a former Ballon d’Or winner and two-time World Cup champion, announced his intention to run for the presidency in December in an attempt to “recover the prestige and respect that Brazil always had” following years of controversies involving CBF chiefs.

However, the former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid forward came to the conclusion that he would not be able to challenge current president Ednaldo Rodrigues who has the support of almost all the electorate.

“On my first contact with the 27 regional federations, I found 23 closed doors. If the majority of decision-makers believe that Brazilian football is in good hands, it doesn’t matter what I think,” Ronaldo said in a statement published via his social media channels.

“The federations refused to receive me in their homes, on the grounds of their satisfaction with the current administration and support for (Rodrigues’) re-election.

