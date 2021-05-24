Home

Ronaldo scores winner

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 30, 2021 8:01 am
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Manchester United [Source: Manchester United/Twitter]

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in injury-time to help Manchester United secure a comeback 2-1 win over Villarreal in the Champions League this morning.

Villarreal scored first in the 53rd minute through Paco Alcacer before Alex Telles equalized seven minutes later.

The game looked to be heading for a draw before Ronaldo stroke home from Jesse Lingard’s lay-off to spark jubilant scenes at Old Trafford.

[Source: BBC Sport]

