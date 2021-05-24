Ronaldo scores winner

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in injury-time to help Manchester United secure a comeback 2-1 win over Villarreal in the Champions League this morning.

Villarreal scored first in the 53rd minute through Paco Alcacer before Alex Telles equalized seven minutes later.

The game looked to be heading for a draw before Ronaldo stroke home from Jesse Lingard’s lay-off to spark jubilant scenes at Old Trafford.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source: BBC Sport]