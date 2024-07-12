Rodu hails team discipline

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Fiji football under 19 head coach Marika Rodu expresses his admiration for his team’s disciplined performance in their crucial match against Vanuatu yesterday at the OFC Men’s Championship.

The national coach applauds his players for maintaining composure and avoiding unnecessary mistakes on the field.

Rodu took a calculated risk by fielding six players who had previously received yellow cards, confident they would not jeopardize their chances of playing in the next match.

“We’ve come back a well-disciplined team today, we did not concede a yellow card and that is something in terms of overall change coming into this game.”



[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Rodu is hopeful the players will continue with this momentum and deliver the same result in the semifinal.



[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Our national side will play in the semifinal next Monday at 10am.