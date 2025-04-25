Rewa takes a step at a time

Rewa football faces a challenging climb in the Extra Premier League, having played only one match so far this season.

Rewa coach Rodeck Singh says that league leaders Labasa have delivered a strong performance in their absence, making it a difficult task to catch up.

The Delta Tigers are determined to secure maximum points from every remaining match.

The team has two players, Gabriel Matanisiga and Patrick Joesph, recovering from injuries sustained during the OFC Men’s Champions League.

However, the rest of the squad is fit and available for selection.

Singh also adds that the team is aware of some supporters’ disappointment with their performance in the O-League, where they did not advance to the knockout stages.

He hopes that their true fans will continue to support them in their national league campaign.

Rewa takes on Lautoka today at 6pm at Churchill Park Lautoka.

On Sunday, the side will take on Suva at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.

