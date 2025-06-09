Rewa retain CVC title after goalless draw in Labasa

Rewa FC have successfully defended their Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion title after holding Labasa FC to a 0–0 draw in the second leg at Subrail Park.
Carrying a slender 1–0 advantage from the first leg at home, the Delta Tigers entered the return encounter knowing a disciplined performance would be enough to secure back-to-back honours.
Labasa, backed by a vocal home crowd, came out determined to overturn the deficit and applied early pressure in search of a breakthrough.
However, Rewa’s defence stood firm throughout the contest, remaining compact and organised to frustrate the hosts’ attacking efforts.
Despite several probing attacks from the Babasiga Lions, clear-cut chances were limited as Rewa controlled the tempo and managed the game effectively.
When the final whistle sounded, the goalless draw confirmed Rewa as champions on aggregate, capping off a composed and professional two-leg display to retain the CVC crown.
