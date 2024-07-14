Rewa FC back on top

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Rewa Football team has reclaimed the top spot in the Digicel Fiji Premier League standings after a 1-0 victory over Tailevu Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park this afternoon.

Although Rewa and Labasa are tied with 27 points each, Rewa takes the lead with a superior goal difference of 27, compared to Labasa’s 22.

Other DFPL matches today have seen some upsets as Nasinu FC defeated Ba FC 1-0, Lautoka FC edged Nadroga FC 3-2 while Navua made an impressive comeback to hold Nadi 2-all.