Rewa eye CVC glory in Labasa

Rewa FC head coach Priyant Manu has made it clear that his side’s mission is far from complete as they prepare for the decisive second leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series against Labasa FC today at Subrail Park.

Rewa carry a slim 1–0 advantage into the return leg after edging Labasa in the opening encounter at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

But for Manu, the narrow lead means little if his team fails to finish the job in Labasa.

“It’s only one half of the CVC done. The approach for the team remains the same. The task is to win the match, knowing we cannot allow Labasa to take the front foot in the game.”

The Rewa coach acknowledged the challenge awaiting his players in the north, describing Subrail Park as one of the toughest venues in the country due to the passionate support of the home crowd.

“The players know how hard it is playing in Labasa with the backing of their fans. We have been reminding them to keep their composure and play the simplest football possible.”

With Labasa expected to come out firing from the first whistle, Manu believes structure and discipline will be key.

“We know Labasa will attack aggressively. It’s about how smart and structured we are, with and without the ball, to overcome them. Discipline under pressure is crucial in games like this, and that’s where our senior players must lead.”

Victory would not only secure silverware but also mark a strong start to 2026 for Rewa, who are rebuilding after losing several key players.

“Winning the CVC will be a great start to 2026, especially as we introduce new boys to rebuild the team. It will build confidence for the whole squad.”

The second leg kicks off at 1:30pm at Subrail Park in what promises to be a thrilling showdown to decide the 2026 Champion vs Champion title.

