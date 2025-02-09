Rewa claims CvC title after 15 years

Rewa FC has ended a 15-year wait for the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion title with a 1-0 win over Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Mosese Nabose’s injury-time goal sealed the deal, giving Rewa a 4-0 aggregate victory after their dominant 3-0 performance in the first leg at Subrail Park.

The winning goal was made even more special by the fact that Nabose’s wife gave birth earlier in the day.

Article continues after advertisement

The striker, who came on as a substitute, found himself in a one-on-one situation with the Labasa goalkeeper in the dying moments of the match.

He calmly flicked the ball into the net, dedicating the crucial goal and the championship title to his newborn child.

While Labasa showed improved form in the second leg and managed to keep Rewa scoreless for most of the game, their efforts weren’t enough to overcome the first-leg deficit.