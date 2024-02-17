Rewa and Labasa DFPL match postponed

Ratu Cakobau Park

The Digicel Fiji Premier League round one match between Labasa and Rewa has been called off.

This decision comes in light of the adverse weather conditions currently impacting the country.

Fiji FA Operations Manager, Anushil Kumar, explains that they received advice from the Nausori Town Council regarding the closure of the Ratu Cakobau Park due to flooding and blockages in the vicinity.

“It has been cancelled because of the ground closure that was advised by the Nausori Town Council as of this morning. It flooded overnight.”

Kumar further mentions that they are closely monitoring the situation at Prince Charles Park as the Nawaka 7s tournament is underway.

He assures that they will provide confirmation later today regarding whether Nadi will host Tailevu Naitasiri or not.

Meanwhile, the rest of the games will still go as planned.

Two games will be played at the Uprising Sports Complex at Pacific Harbour with Lautoka and Nasinu kick starting the new season at 11am before Navua hosts Nadroga at 3pm.

Also at the same time, Ba will take on Suva at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.