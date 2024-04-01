Rewa aims to retain title

Defending Open Grade champions Rewa will play against Tuva in the second semi-final of the 62nd Sanatan Convention Soccer tournament today, having beaten Nadi 3-0 in yesterday’s quarter-final.

The match between Rewa Sanatan and Tuva Sanatan will kick off at 8:30 am at Subrail Park, Labasa.

In the other semi-final, Labasa will compete against Ulusila.

In the Master’s Grade category, Nasinu, the defending champions, will play against Labasa/Dreketi at 8:30 am tomorrow after their 6-0 victory over Labasa Town in the quarter-final.

Labasa Viti will face Sigatoka Masters in the other semi-final.